MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, MPLX LP (MPLX) reached $46.68, with a -1.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.8% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 9.78% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.07, indicating a 9.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.18 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.39 per share and a revenue of $13.09 billion, representing changes of +4.28% and +9.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% lower. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MPLX LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.32.

It's also important to note that MPLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MPLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.