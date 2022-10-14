MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $31.32, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.87% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.52 billion, down 1.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.28 per share and revenue of $10.56 billion, which would represent changes of +14.69% and +5.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MPLX LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MPLX LP (MPLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.