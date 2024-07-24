MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX) standing at $42.62, reflecting a -0.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.99% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.98, signifying a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.92 billion, up 8.66% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.02 per share and revenue of $11.86 billion, indicating changes of +5.79% and +5.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MPLX LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.08 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that MPLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MPLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, placing it within the top 9% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

