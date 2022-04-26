MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $32.48, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, up 0.53% from the year-ago period.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $9.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.79% and -4.9%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.