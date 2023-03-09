MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $34.69, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, down 1.33% from the year-ago period.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.47% and -10.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.63, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.