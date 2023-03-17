MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.01% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.83% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 7.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.58 billion, down 1.33% from the prior-year quarter.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.47% and -10.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.99.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

