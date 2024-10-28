MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX) standing at $43.77, reflecting a -0.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 1.68% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.27% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.06, showcasing a 19.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.06 billion, reflecting a 5.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.30 per share and a revenue of $11.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +13.16% and +5.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.53% higher. As of now, MPLX LP holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MPLX LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.83.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.2. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

