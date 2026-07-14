MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $56.51, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.85%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.26 billion, up 8.52% from the year-ago period.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.45% and +0.71%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, MPLX LP holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.85, so one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.88.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.