MPLX LP (MPLX) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The latest trading session saw MPLX LP (MPLX) ending at $42.43, denoting a -0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.93% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.1%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.06 billion, showing a 5.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.29 per share and revenue of $11.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.89% and +5.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.48% upward. MPLX LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.06, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 1.17 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.