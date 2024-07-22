MPLX LP (MPLX) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, MPLX LP (MPLX) reached $43.31, with a +0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.58%.

The the stock of company has risen by 4.08% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 9.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.98, indicating a 7.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 8.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.02 per share and a revenue of $11.86 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.79% and +5.09%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.06% increase. At present, MPLX LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.

It is also worth noting that MPLX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.38.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

