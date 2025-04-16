MPLX LP (MPLX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw MPLX LP (MPLX) ending at $50.22, denoting a +0.18% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 7.93% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.3% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.07, reflecting a 9.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.18 billion, indicating a 11.79% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.39 per share and a revenue of $13.09 billion, indicating changes of +4.28% and +9.66%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.66% decrease. MPLX LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MPLX LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.88.

Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 1.58 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MPLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 160, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

