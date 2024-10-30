MPLX LP (MPLX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX) standing at $44.37, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.

The company's stock has climbed by 0.13% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.39% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.83%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 19.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.04 billion, indicating a 4.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $12.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.16% and +6.7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% higher within the past month. At present, MPLX LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, MPLX LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.55 of its industry.

Meanwhile, MPLX's PEG ratio is currently 1.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

