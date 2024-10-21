MPLX LP (MPLX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX) standing at $43.97, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 8.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.46%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.1%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.06 billion, indicating a 5.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $11.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.16% and +5.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.53% higher. At present, MPLX LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, MPLX LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.95.

It's also important to note that MPLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

