MPLX LP (MPLX) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $44.15, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.24% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 5, 2024. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.1%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.06 billion, indicating a 5.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.29 per share and a revenue of $11.95 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.89% and +5.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MPLX LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.41. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.16.

Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MPLX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.29 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 174, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

