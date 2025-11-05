MPLX LP (MPLX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MPLX LP (MPLX) reported $3.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.8%. EPS of $1.52 for the same period compares to $1.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +10.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07, the EPS surprise was +42.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average tariff rates - Crude oil pipelines : $1.08 compared to the $1.05 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.08 compared to the $1.05 average estimate based on two analysts. Average tariff rates - Product pipelines : $1.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07.

: $1.09 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07. Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines : 3867 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 3953.5 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3867 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 3953.5 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Natural Gas Processed - Southwest Operations : 1983 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1728.14 millions of cubic feet.

: 1983 millions of cubic feet versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1728.14 millions of cubic feet. Pipeline throughput - Total pipelines : 5922 millions of barrels of oil versus 6027 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5922 millions of barrels of oil versus 6027 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering throughput - Southwest Operations : 1882 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1771.58 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1882 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1771.58 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Product pipelines : 2055 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2073.5 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2055 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2073.5 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas and NGL Services : $629 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $609.77 million.

: $629 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $609.77 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude Oil and Products Logistics: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for MPLX LP here>>>

Shares of MPLX LP have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.