MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MPLX LP (MPLX) reported $3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $1.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion, representing a surprise of -7.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average tariff rates - Crude oil pipelines : $1.06 compared to the $1.08 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.06 compared to the $1.08 average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines : 4012 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 3810.91 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4012 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 3810.91 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Natural Gas Processed - Southwest Operations : 1821 millions of cubic feet versus 2328.09 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1821 millions of cubic feet versus 2328.09 millions of cubic feet estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering throughput - Southwest Operations : 1734 millions of cubic feet compared to the 2216.88 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1734 millions of cubic feet compared to the 2216.88 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Total pipelines : 6103 millions of barrels of oil versus 5715.73 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6103 millions of barrels of oil versus 5715.73 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas and NGL Services : $552 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $616.54 million.

: $552 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $616.54 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude Oil and Products Logistics: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.08 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of MPLX LP have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

