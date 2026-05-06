MPLX LP (MPLX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MPLX LP (MPLX) reported $3.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. EPS of $0.90 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of -4.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Average tariff rates - Crude oil pipelines : $1.03 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.03 compared to the $1.07 average estimate based on two analysts. Average tariff rates - Product pipelines : $1.09 compared to the $1.01 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.09 compared to the $1.01 average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines : 3683 millions of barrels of oil versus 3946.12 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3683 millions of barrels of oil versus 3946.12 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Natural Gas Processed - Southwest Operations : 1973 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1810.24 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1973 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1810.24 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Total pipelines : 5702 millions of barrels of oil versus 5957.94 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 5702 millions of barrels of oil versus 5957.94 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Gathering throughput - Southwest Operations : 1989 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1879.55 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1989 millions of cubic feet compared to the 1879.55 millions of cubic feet average estimate based on two analysts. Pipeline throughput - Product pipelines : 2019 millions of barrels of oil versus 2011.82 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2019 millions of barrels of oil versus 2011.82 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Natural Gas and NGL Services : $618 million versus $618.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $618 million versus $618.69 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Crude Oil and Products Logistics: $1.11 billion versus $1.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for MPLX LP here>>>

Shares of MPLX LP have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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