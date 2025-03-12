MPLX LP (MPLX) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $53.10, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.26% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, up 9.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion, up 9.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.41 per share and revenue of $12.69 billion, which would represent changes of +4.75% and +6.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.64% higher. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, MPLX LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.

Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.62 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

