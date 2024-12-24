MPLX LP (MPLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw MPLX LP (MPLX) ending at $48.46, denoting a +1.13% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 2.38% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.32% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.03, indicating a 6.36% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.06 billion, indicating a 3.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.18 per share and revenue of $11.93 billion, indicating changes of +10% and +5.71%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.88% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, MPLX LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.95.

Investors should also note that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 2.85 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.38.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

