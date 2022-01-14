MPLX LP (MPLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $31.51, moving +0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 9.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.22%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.31 billion, up 2.59% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% higher. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.8, so we one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

