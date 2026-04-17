MPLX LP (MPLX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $55.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 5, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.05, showcasing a 4.55% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.16 billion, indicating a 1.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $13.14 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.13% and +1.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% lower within the past month. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.45, so one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that MPLX currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.11. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry stood at 1.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.