MPLX LP (MPLX) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $51.12, moving +1.97% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.23%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.12, indicating a 10.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.26 billion, reflecting a 9.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.38 per share and revenue of $12.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.04% and +6.4%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.14% lower. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.69 for its industry.

We can also see that MPLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

