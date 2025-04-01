MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with MPLX LP (MPLX) standing at $53.65, reflecting a +0.24% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 6, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.07, reflecting a 9.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.18 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $13.09 billion, indicating changes of +4.28% and +9.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MPLX LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.63% decrease. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, MPLX LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.2. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 16.96.

It is also worth noting that MPLX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.89.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

