MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $34.88 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.62% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

MPLX LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, down 1.33% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $10.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.47% and -10.96%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.64.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MPLX LP (MPLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.