MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $30.74 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.46 billion, up 2.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $10.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.64% and +0.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MPLX LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MPLX LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.3 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.65, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.