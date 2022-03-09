MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $33.09, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.95% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.36% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

MPLX LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MPLX LP is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.82%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.09 per share and revenue of $9.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.04% and -6.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MPLX LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.49, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.