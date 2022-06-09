MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $34.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.03% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 13.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.73%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.46 billion, up 2.61% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of $10.04 billion, which would represent changes of +13.64% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.1, so we one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

