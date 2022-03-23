MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $32.85, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MPLX LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, down 0.52% from the year-ago period.

MPLX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $9.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.79% and -6.04%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% higher within the past month. MPLX LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MPLX LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.78, so we one might conclude that MPLX LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.