MPLX LP (MPLX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $31.63, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 7.47% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

MPLX LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect MPLX LP to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.31 billion, up 2.59% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. MPLX LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MPLX LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.05 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.53, which means MPLX LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MPLX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.