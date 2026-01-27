MPLX LP (MPLX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed the most recent trading day at $55.73, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.83%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.91%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.41% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 7.63%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 0.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of MPLX LP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 3, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.08, marking a 0.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.34 billion, up 8.88% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.73 per share and a revenue of $13.08 billion, indicating changes of +12.35% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.68% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MPLX LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.1 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MPLX has a PEG ratio of 4.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

