MPLX LP (MPLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

MPLX LP (MPLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 86.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $31.95, the dividend yield is 16.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPLX was $31.95, representing a 0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.93 and a 84.47% increase over the 52 week low of $17.32.

MPLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). MPLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.71. Zacks Investment Research reports MPLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.22%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mplx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPLX as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an increase of 1.69% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of MPLX at 7.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.