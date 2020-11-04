MPLX LP (MPLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

MPLX LP (MPLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MPLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.46, the dividend yield is 14.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPLX was $18.46, representing a -32.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.36 and a 168.7% increase over the 52 week low of $6.87.

MPLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). MPLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports MPLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.88%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPLX as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an decrease of -20.49% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of MPLX at 8.14%.

