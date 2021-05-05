MPLX LP (MPLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

MPLX LP (MPLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MPLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.15, the dividend yield is 9.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPLX was $28.15, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.45 and a 87.11% increase over the 52 week low of $15.05.

MPLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.5. Zacks Investment Research reports MPLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.82%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPLX as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 25.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MPLX at 16.16%.

