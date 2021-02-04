MPLX LP (MPLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

MPLX LP (MPLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MPLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MPLX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPLX was $24.03, representing a -4.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.29 and a 249.78% increase over the 52 week low of $6.87.

MPLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). MPLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.78. Zacks Investment Research reports MPLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.31%, compared to an industry average of -8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPLX Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPLX as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 39.44% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of MPLX at 8.39%.

