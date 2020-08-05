MPLX LP (MPLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

MPLX LP (MPLX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MPLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MPLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.64, the dividend yield is 14.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPLX was $19.64, representing a -35.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.53 and a 185.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.87.

MPLX is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). MPLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports MPLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.94%, compared to an industry average of -7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPLX as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMLP with an increase of 27.6% over the last 100 days. AMZA has the highest percent weighting of MPLX at 17.2%.

