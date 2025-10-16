MPLX LP (MPLX) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $48.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.6% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.47%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.31% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 0.65%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MPLX LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.11, showcasing a 9.9% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.29 billion, indicating a 10.57% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.38 per share and a revenue of $12.73 billion, representing changes of +4.04% and +6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MPLX LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.62% upward. At present, MPLX LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, MPLX LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.34 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that MPLX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.23.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

