MPLX LP (MPLX) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw MPLX LP (MPLX) ending at $41.95, denoting a +0.17% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.77% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.82% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 3.15% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MPLX LP in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.99, showcasing an 8.79% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.93 billion, showing an 8.11% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $11.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.89% and +5.98%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MPLX LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MPLX LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MPLX LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

