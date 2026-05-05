MPLX LP Bottom Line Drops In Q1

(RTTNews) - MPLX LP (MPLX) announced a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $912 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $1.126 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.8% to $3.038 billion from $3.124 billion last year.

MPLX LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $912 Mln. vs. $1.126 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.90 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $3.038 Bln vs. $3.124 Bln last year.

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