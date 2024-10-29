MPLX increases quarterly dividend 12.5% to 95.65c per share

The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX (MPLX) LP has declared a quarterly cash distribution of 95.65c per common unit for the third quarter of 2024, or $3.826 on an annualized basis. This represents a 12.5% increase, or 10.65c increase per common unit, over the second quarter 2024 distribution. The distribution will be paid on Nov. 15, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MPLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.