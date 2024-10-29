News & Insights

MPLX increases quarterly dividend 12.5% to 95.65c per share

October 29, 2024 — 11:40 am EDT

The board of directors of the general partner of MPLX (MPLX) LP has declared a quarterly cash distribution of 95.65c per common unit for the third quarter of 2024, or $3.826 on an annualized basis. This represents a 12.5% increase, or 10.65c increase per common unit, over the second quarter 2024 distribution. The distribution will be paid on Nov. 15, 2024, to common unitholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2024.

