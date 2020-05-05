MPLX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/7/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/20, MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.6875, payable on 5/15/20. As a percentage of MPLX's recent stock price of $18.59, this dividend works out to approximately 3.70%, so look for shares of MPLX LP to trade 3.70% lower — all else being equal — when MPLX shares open for trading on 5/7/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPLX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 14.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPLX's low point in its 52 week range is $6.87 per share, with $32.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.48.

In Tuesday trading, MPLX LP shares are currently up about 6.5% on the day.

