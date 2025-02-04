$MPLX Earnings Results: $MPLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MPLX ($MPLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, beating estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,063,000,000, missing estimates of $3,128,648,040 by $-65,648,040.
$MPLX Insider Trading Activity
$MPLX insiders have traded $MPLX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARL KRISTOPHER HAGEDORN (Exec VP & Chief Fin Ofc) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $188,960
$MPLX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 248 institutional investors add shares of $MPLX stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC removed 3,132,600 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $139,275,396
- ING GROEP NV removed 2,002,800 shares (-30.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,854,008
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 1,744,046 shares (-46.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $77,540,285
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 1,318,339 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,613,351
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,044,187 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,424,554
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 958,881 shares (+5070.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,892,044
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 842,299 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,448,613
