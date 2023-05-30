MPLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.45, changing hands as low as $33.42 per share. MPLX LP shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPLX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.465 per share, with $35.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.