MPLX

MPLX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

May 30, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.45, changing hands as low as $33.42 per share. MPLX LP shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPLX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

MPLX LP 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MPLX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.465 per share, with $35.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.47.

