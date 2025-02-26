$MPLN stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$MPLN stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,800,827 of trading volume.

$MPLN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $MPLN:

$MPLN insiders have traded $MPLN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KIM (SVP, Chief Information Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $249,588

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MPLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MPLN stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. removed 4 shares (-0.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $MPLN on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.