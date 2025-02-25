$MPLN Earnings Results: $MPLN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$MPLN ($MPLN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of -$5.14 per share, beating estimates of -$10.01 by $4.87. The company also reported revenue of $232,150,000, missing estimates of $239,043,456 by $-6,893,456.

$MPLN Insider Trading Activity

$MPLN insiders have traded $MPLN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MPLN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KIM (SVP, Chief Information Officer) purchased 40,000 shares for an estimated $249,588

$MPLN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $MPLN stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. removed 4 shares (-0.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59

