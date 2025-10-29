MPI (TPEX:6223) Price Target Increased by 21.84% to 1,985.36

The average one-year price target for MPI (TPEX:6223) has been revised to NT$1,985.36 / share. This is an increase of 21.84% from the prior estimate of NT$1,629.45 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$1,307.95 to a high of NT$2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 144.20% from the latest reported closing price of NT$813.00 / share.

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in MPI. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6223 is 0.11%, an increase of 38.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 5,841K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,182K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6223 by 62.31% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,042K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6223 by 55.51% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 766K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 526K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 329K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares , representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6223 by 33.17% over the last quarter.

