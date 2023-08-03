Mphasis (NSE:MPHASIS) Price Target Increased by 8.74% to 2,239.14

The average one-year price target for Mphasis (NSE:MPHASIS) has been revised to 2,239.14 / share. This is an increase of 8.74% from the prior estimate of 2,059.25 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,525.10 to a high of 2,856.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.39% from the latest reported closing price of 2,294.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mphasis. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPHASIS is 0.11%, a decrease of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 7,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,319K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,220K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing a decrease of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPHASIS by 17.29% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 804K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 461K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 448K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

