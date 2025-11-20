MPH Health Care Reports Lower Equity And Net Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - MPH Health Care AG (93M1.DE) on Thursday reported a significant decline in equity in the first nine months of 2025, driven largely by fair value losses on its investment portfolio. Equity fell 30 percent, dropping from about 0.278 billion euros at the end of 2024 to 0.194 billion euros as of September 30, 2025

The company posted a net loss of 78.5 million euros, compared with earnings of 54.5 million euros a year earlier, mainly due to the collapse in CR Energy AG's share price amid insolvency proceedings.

Revenue increased to 274 million euros from 257 million euros, while EBIT rose 11 percent to 24.5 million euros. M1 aims to scale annual revenue in the beauty segment to 0.2 to 0.3 billion euros by 2029.

93M1.DE is currently trading at 18.00 euros, down 0.35 euros or 1.91 percent on the XETRA.

