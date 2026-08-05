MPC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Refining Capture and Cash Returns

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto frame strong margin capture as a mix of favorable markets and repeatable execution. Management expects refining conditions to remain above mid-cycle through 2027.

The company kept share repurchases central, advanced MPLX projects and flagged seasonal third-quarter pressure despite resilient fuel demand.

MPC reported $17.73 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.52. Revenues of $52.34 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.83 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote

MPC Capture Reflects More Than Market Strength

President, CEO and board chair Maryann Mannen said MPC generated $8.5 billion of adjusted EBITDA and 112% Refining & Marketing margin capture. First-half capture reached 108%, while unplanned downtime fell to its lowest level this decade.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked what drove capture. CEO Mannen pointed to inventory discipline, advantaged crude sourcing, the physical offset of first-quarter derivative losses, higher jet production and refinery reliability.

Senior vice president of Value Chain Optimization Julian Stoll said integrated teams lifted jet yield 3% year over year. MPC has expanded jet yield capability from 8% in 2024 to 12%.

Marathon Petroleum Sees Tight Refining Markets

CEO Mannen said more than 9 million barrels per day of global refining capacity was offline, about 4 million above historical norms. She expects an enhanced mid-cycle environment through year-end and into 2027.

A UBS analyst asked about duration. CEO Mannen remained constructive well into 2027 but said the timing of infrastructure repairs and supply normalization was difficult to predict.

Chief commercial officer Rick Hessling cited resilient gasoline, diesel and jet demand, along with record diesel exports. Hessling warned that hurricane season and heavier third-quarter turnarounds could sustain volatility.

MPC Balances Strong Results With Q3 Headwinds

Executive vice president and CFO Maria Khoury projected third-quarter crude throughput of 2.82 million barrels per day, equal to 94% utilization. Planned turnaround expense is expected to be about $290 million, with conversion-unit work limiting product upgrading.

A Piper Sandler analyst asked about full-year capture. CEO Mannen noted that the metric averaged 95% from 2023 through 2025, while chief commercial officer Hessling said product margins and jet-to-diesel spreads had eased early in the quarter.

Marathon Petroleum Keeps Buybacks Central

MPC returned $2.8 billion to its shareholders, including $2.5 billion through repurchases. Quarter-end consolidated cash was $7.8 billion.

Goldman Sachs and Wolfe Research analysts questioned the cash build. CEO Mannen said buybacks remain the preferred return vehicle and the company still targets roughly $1 billion of cash, excluding obligations tied to Strategic Petroleum Reserve crude exchanges.

CFO Khoury said working capital provided $3.8 billion of cash through higher payables, crude-exchange timing and inventory draws. Inventory rebuilding and exchange repayments will require cash, with each $10 crude-price move affecting working capital by about $550 million.

MPC Uses MPLX to Extend Growth

CEO Mannen called MPLX a central differentiator. MPLX raised its 2026 growth capital outlook by $500 million to $2.9 billion, mainly by accelerating Gulf Coast fractionation spending from early 2027.

Mannen added that Blackcomb began commissioning in July and remains targeted for full service in the fourth quarter. Harmon Creek III is beginning operations, while Titan sour-gas treating capacity is expected to exceed 400 million cubic feet per day by year-end.

MPLX is targeting mid-single-digit adjusted EBITDA growth in 2026, weighted toward the second half, followed by strong growth in 2027. CEO Mannen expects 12.5% annual distribution growth in both years.

Marathon Petroleum Maintains Investment Discipline

MPC’s CEO said refining investments remain focused on reliability, yield and cost reduction rather than added crude flexibility. Robinson adds about 10,000 barrels per day of jet capacity, while El Paso improves specialty gasoline production.

CEO Mannen’s closing message centered on consistent execution, benefiting from favorable markets, limiting downside exposure and investing where MPC sees clear demand and targeted returns of at least 25%. Executive vice president of Refining Michael Henschen and senior vice president Stoll emphasized digital tools and cross-regional optimization.

What MPC's Zacks Signals Indicate

MPC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Value Score, Growth Score, Momentum Score and VGM Score of A represent the strongest grade in each category and indicate favorable characteristics across multiple investing styles.

The Zacks framework places the greatest emphasis on Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) stocks paired with A or B Style Scores, while a Zacks Rank #3 supports a more neutral near-term view. The rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates after the latest results. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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