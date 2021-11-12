MPC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/16/21

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/21, Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.58, payable on 12/10/21. As a percentage of MPC's recent stock price of $65.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp. to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when MPC shares open for trading on 11/16/21.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MPC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.02 per share, with $68.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.92.

In Friday trading, Marathon Petroleum Corp. shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

