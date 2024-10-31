News & Insights

Stocks

MPC Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

October 31, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MPC Energy Solutions NV (DE:5IX) has released an update.

MPC Energy Solutions reported a strong increase in energy output for Q3 2024, leading to significant growth in revenues and operating profits, with a year-to-date positive group EBITDA of USD 3.1 million. Despite challenges with its CHP plant in Puerto Rico, the company is optimizing operations by focusing on high-yield projects. MPCES has adjusted its full-year guidance slightly downwards but remains optimistic about achieving the higher end of its revised targets.

For further insights into DE:5IX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.