MPC Energy Solutions Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

MPC Energy Solutions reported a strong increase in energy output for Q3 2024, leading to significant growth in revenues and operating profits, with a year-to-date positive group EBITDA of USD 3.1 million. Despite challenges with its CHP plant in Puerto Rico, the company is optimizing operations by focusing on high-yield projects. MPCES has adjusted its full-year guidance slightly downwards but remains optimistic about achieving the higher end of its revised targets.

